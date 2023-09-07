CLEARFIELD — Market Street Yoga recently opened at 115 E. Market St., Clearfield.
It is staffed by a small group of independent instructors who offer classes ranging from beginner to intermediate. Classes are available each day, except for Friday.
According to studio owner and Instructor Mark Bodle, “Local response to the studio has been very positive.”
Bodle, who has studied yoga for years, said when he became close to the time of retirement several years ago he began exploring ways to give back to the community.
“I had practiced yoga. I knew how helpful it was to me in the physical aspect and with breathing and mindfulness and I wanted others to have a similar experience,” he said.
He said yoga classes have been available locally, but said he did not believe there has been a space solely dedicated to the study of the practice.
“Some places have offered classes but I don’t know of any studio located in Clearfield or the immediate area.” Bodle said.
Bodle teaches an introduction to yoga class which provides a foundation based on yoga. Bodle said he is currently looking for additional instructors to offer yoga classes in the studio.
Yoga Flow and Vinyasa Yoga Instructor Amy Vezza, who worked more than 30 years in the healthcare field, said, “There is a need locally. I have seen the impact stress is having on all of us. I returned to yoga several years ago when I had almost given up of ever finding relief from my 40 year struggle with migraine headaches. I tried every medication and treatment available. Finally I went to the HeadAche Clinic in Chicago where I was introduced to meditation, mindfulness and yoga. These modalities, along with diet changes, helped me tremendously.”
Chris Semelsberger teaches the Power Yoga course. It is a strength-base class. She said the class offers traditional yoga poses set to fast-paced, upbeat music. “There are lots of strength moves,” she noted.
Yoga helps improve a participant’s flexibility, balance, strength, respiration, circulation, stress reduction, mindfulness and self care.
Vezza said, “Yoga is for everybody. Men and women of all sizes and all ages can do yoga. They don’t have to be flexible or a top-notch athlete. All poses are modifiable. We have props that can make poses accessible to everyone. If someone has a medical condition we can adapt and modify poses so that they are able to do them.”
Class participants should bring their own mats. They should also wear loose-fitting clothing.
Each instructor sets their own class fees and schedules. Currently drop-ins are welcome in any of the classes but that may change in the future depending on the number of people enrolled in each class.
Bodle is also looking for yoga instructors who are seeking space to host classes.
To contact Bodle call 814-592-3093; Vezza, 814-553-5181 or email amyvezza@gmail.com; or Semelsberger, 814-553-0069.