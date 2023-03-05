WOODLAND — A fatal crash that stemmed from severe weather occurred Friday, March 3 at 8:25 p.m. at mile marker 123 in Bradford Township
According to Clearfield-based state police, a 2015 Volvo truck tractor driven by Ahmed Abdi Mohammed, 35, address not provided, lost control on the sleet covered roadway, causing his vehicle to jackknife across both lanes of travel.
Ko Reh, 23, address not provided, was traveling westbound and was unable to stop his 2020 Subaru Forester, ultimately striking the rear end of the trailer.
Reh’s passenger, Khagendra Proudel, 26, no address provided, was pronounced dead on scene.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident was initially reported as a tractor trailer crash with fire and heavy entrapment.
All lanes of I-80 westbound between Exit 123 Philipsburg/Kylertown and Exit 120 Clearfield/Shawville were closed for several hours.
Assisting PSP on scene were emergency responders from BJW Vol. Fire Co, Lawrence Township Station 5, Clearfield EMS, Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance and DuSan Ambulance.