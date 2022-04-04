BELLEFONTE — Centre County Coroner Deputy Coroner Debra A. Smeal and Rockview-based state police have confirmed a fatality that occurred as the result of the I-80 eastbound crash at the 150.6 mile marker in Centre County.
The crash occurredon just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in Boggs Township, and involved two tractor trailers.
Michael Gates, 63, of New Columbia, died in the two-vehicle crash. Another man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment but did not release the severity of his injuries.
The eastbound lanes of I80 from Snow Shoe to Milesburg were closed for more than eight hours on Saturday as crash reconstruction was completed.
Volunteer firefighters from Snow Shoe and Citizen’s Hook and Ladder fire companies also responded to the scene. The roadway reopened at about 2:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.