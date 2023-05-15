PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his two children and the family dog were found walking along U.S. 322 alone on Saturday night.
Julian Ross Taylor, 38, of Philipsburg is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a felony; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
On May 13 at 8:05 p.m. Clearfield-based state police received a report of two young children found walking along U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township with a dog. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 6-year-old male and a 2-year-old female left their home with the family dog and began to walk along the highway west in the eastbound shoulder.
Multiple passing motorists stopped and stayed with the children until police arrival. The children were transported to PSP Clearfield and Clearfield County CYS responded.
Contact was made with a family member and the children were released to that family member.
Taylor was found to be asleep at his residence and had not realized his children were not at home. Charges were filed through District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office in Kylertown. Specific court information was not yet available.