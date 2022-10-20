Christmas will again be brighter for less fortunate children in the community.
Through local residents’ generosity, members of the Chinklacamoose Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, for the seventh year, raised thousands of dollars through its Bikes for a Cause program.
Recently over four weekends, members were stationed throughout downtown Clearfield and a number of businesses asking motorists and patrons to donate to its helmet drive.
Funds donated and raised purchased toys for the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s annual Angel Tree program and food for its senior citizen food baskets and the organization’s food pantry.
This year, with the help of a few local clubs in Clearfield, the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785 of Clearfield, American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 812 of Clearfield, members were able to raise enough money to fill a box truck with food and toys.
ABATE Member Michele Pearson said, “The club would have never been able to raise this amount if it were not for the kind and generous people of this community. After raising all the money they could over four weekends, members of ABATE along with members of other local cycle groups met at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Clearfield, Saturday, Oct. 15 to shop for food and toys to fill the truck that was donated by Grice Gun Shop,” she said.
“The Grice family has been kind enough to donate a truck each year and Ollie’s has worked with ABATE over the past years helping it to get toys and food needed and allowing the club to get the most for its money,” Pearson added.
After the truck was filled, it was delivered to the Salvation Army worship and service center where participants unloaded the truck and were treated to lunch.
Salvation Army of Clearfield pastor Major Stanley Newton, who was recently appointed and experienced the campaign for the first time, said, “We are just flabbergasted. I can’t put it into words.”
Newton said the truckload of toys and food will be used to fulfill the annual childrens’ Christmas toy requests and senior citizens’ holiday food boxes.
He said for those who did not get to register for the 2022 distribution can do so next week at the worship and service center, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Registration will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. both days.
Due to the coronavirus mandates, those registering are asked to form a line from the back entrance to the building’s parking lot and drive around the left side of the building to the ramp. Families will then be called in one at a time. Those entering the building are asked to wear a mask and not bring any children. Those signing up are able to exit using the side door.
Those signing up must provide identification for each household member — an insurance card or medical card may be used for children. They must also provide proof of all income and residence for each household member including children.
Bikers for a Cause is just one of the many things the Chinklacamoose Chapter of ABATE does to help the Clearfield community.