At our house, my husband and I rarely sit down for a meal together. At the beginning of the year he quit driving over the road and took a job that allows him to be home in the evening.
My work requires me to work most evenings so weekends are our time to eat meals together.
He is mostly old-school when it comes to food. His favorite meals include meat and a starch — mostly potatoes but he does like pasta.
The recipe I am sharing today, Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Parmesan Pasta, is one that I thought he would enjoy.
The original recipe called for heating frozen, pre-prepared chicken cutlets to serve with the pasta but I didn’t have any on hand and anyway I’m picky about pre-prepared chicken, some are more breading than chicken.
I researched a recipe for breaded chicken cutlets that could be prepared in the air fryer — an appliance I have been utilizing more and more, especially during the warm days we’ve been experiencing in Progressland.
I made my own cutlets by simply slicing a chicken breast horizontally in half.
The chicken breasts were pretty even so I didn’t need to pound them to make them the same thickness, but if yours are thicker in some spots use a mallet, a rolling pin or a small saucepan to pound them to an even thickness.
These cutlets were so simple to prepare and so tasty that I am not sure why anyone would buy frozen chicken cutlets.
They cooked in 11 minutes just the right amount of time to make the garlic Parmesan sauce and stir in the cooked pasta.
I served the dish alongside some green beans from the local farmer’s market, that I simply sautéed in a pan with some olive oil, salt and pepper –cooking them until tender-crisp.
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Parmesan Pasta
Chicken:
- 4 chicken breast cutlets
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, optional
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- Non-stick cooking spray
In a shallow dish or dinner plate, stir together the panko crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning and cheese until well combined.
In another shallow dish, beat the egg with the salt and pepper.
Add the flour to a third shallow dish.
Dip the chicken cutlets into the flour, shaking them slightly to remove any excess flour. Then dip them in the beaten egg and then into the seasoned bread crumbs. Repeat until all the cutlets have been coated.
Allow the cutlets to stand for about 10 minutes so that the breading can dry.
Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees. Transfer the cutlets to the basket and spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray and cook the first side of the cutlets for 5-6 minutes then turn the cutlets over and cook another five minutes or until cooked through.
If you prefer, you can cook the cutlets in the oven at 400 degrees.
Cook the first side for 15 minutes then flip them and cook another 5-8 minutes until the cutlets are golden and cooked through.
Meanwhile make the pasta.
Pasta:
- 8-ounces pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
In a skillet, melt the butter, add the olive oil and cook the garlic about 30 seconds or until it is fragrant. Whisk in the flour, one tablespoon at a time, until it is a smooth paste. Slowly whisk in the chicken stock and milk.
Cook, whisking constantly until the sauce is smooth, bubbles and thickens.
Stir in the cheese and cook until it is melted and incorporated into the sauce.
Add the pasta to the sauce, tossing it until it is well-coated. Serve the pasta hot with the cutlets sliced over the top.