Even though the recent temperatures may not agree with this statement, summer is winding its way down.
I am presenting the following as evidence — school is back in session, weekend football games are underway and some trees’ leaves are tinged with reddish and golden hues.
When summer is done I can no longer present those meals where I get away with cooking some corn on the cob, grilling a couple hotdogs and slicing up some cucumbers and tomatoes and calling it dinner.
I believe it must be part of my subconscious that whenever I start seeing kids waiting for school buses in the morning that I feel as though I want to turn on the oven.
I try really hard not to use the oven during the summer unless absolutely forced to.
Over the weekend, even though it was muggy and summer-like outside, inside we were enjoying an oven-baked meal. Deviled Pork Chops with Potatoes is one of those dishes where everything is baked in the same dish.
Tender, well-seasoned chops with a crispy, cheesy topping cap some meltingly soft and well seasoned, almost scalloped potatoes. Yummy.
This was so easy and quick to make, it would make a deliciously hearty weeknight meal.
If pork chops are not your family’s preference, I think this would also be delicious made with chicken cutlets in place of the pork.
Deviled Pork Chops with Potatoes
Pork chops:
- 4 boneless pork loin chops, approximately 1/4 inch thick
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon mayonnaise
- 3/4 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1/2 Panko breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, divided
- Salt
- Pepper
Combine the Panko breadcrumbs with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese in a shallow dish. Whisk together the mustard, mayonnaise and hot sauce. If the chops are moist, use a paper towel to pat them dry. Sprinkle the chops lightly with salt and pepper. Brush one side generously with the mustard/mayonnaise mixture and press the coated side into the Panko/Parmesan mixture. Allow the chops to stand while preparing the potatoes.
Potatoes:
- 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 1/4 teaspoon rosemary
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Place the potato slices in a microwave-safe dish along with the chicken stock, rosemary, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook on high for 6-10 minutes, depending on the wattage of your microwave, until the slices are translucent. Do not drain. While the potatoes are cooking, prepare a 7-inch-by-11-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Whisk the flour into the milk until it is smooth. Stir the mixture into the potato slices/broth. Pour the potatoes and sauce into the prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil and put it into the oven to bake for 30 minutes. Remove the baking dish from the oven. Remove the foil, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and lay the chops on top of the potatoes, crumb side up. Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes, until the chops are golden and cooked through and the topping is crisp. Allow to stand 10 minutes before serving.