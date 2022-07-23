DuBOIS — An 87-year-old Mahaffey woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:42 p.m. on July 21 at 935 Oklahoma Salem Rd. in Brady Township, according to officials.
DuBois-based state police said the crash occurred as a man was driving a vehicle south on Oklahoma Salem Road when, for unknown reasons, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle hit a vehicle head-on with its front end and both vehicles stopped near the initial impact point.
State police said a front seat passenger in the vehicle which traveled into the northbound lane was later pronounced dead at Penn Highlands DuBois as a result of the crash. The deceased, Lois Johnson, was identified by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Both drivers were transported from the crash scene to PH DuBois for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation, which state police are calling a homicide by vehicle case, will continue and the names of those involved will be released at a later date.