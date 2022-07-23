DuBOIS — An 87-year-old Mahaffey woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:42 p.m. on July 21 at 935 Oklahoma Salem Rd. in Brady Township, according to officials.

DuBois-based state police said the crash occurred as a man was driving a vehicle south on Oklahoma Salem Road when, for unknown reasons, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle hit a vehicle head-on with its front end and both vehicles stopped near the initial impact point.

