Makenna Rummel of Mahaffey is the 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen.
Rummel, 18, the daughter of Mike and Becca Rummel, is a 2022 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She was crowned during festivities held Sunday during the preview day at the Clearfield County Fair.
She has been accepted to Mount Aloyisus College in the fall where she plans to earn a degree in ultrasonography.
Rummel said after the competition that she is very enthusiastic to start her reign and participate in fair week.
“I am looking forward to spend the week with my court. These girls and I have gotten to be close and I am so excited to experience the fair with them. I am also looking forward to learning all I can about agriculture.”
Members of the court are Eva Bloom, 17, of Clearfield, third-runner up; Emily Smeal, 17, Curwensville, second runner-up; and Breanna McCahan, 20, of Curwensville, first runner-up.
Other contestants are Megan Durandetta of Olanta, Raven Myers of Grassflat, Janna Maines of Bigler and Ruby Pinto of Wallaceton.
Fair contest Coordinator Rachel Davidson told the audience that Sunday’s contest operates similarly to the state fair queen contest so that when the county’s fair queen competes for the title of state Fair Queen in January at Hershey, she is familiar with the process.
Contestants are scored using a multi-faceted system by a three-person panel of judges from outside of the area.
Prior to Sunday’s contests, each of the finalists submitted an essay using the theme, “What My Fair Means to My Community.” All meet individually with the judges Sunday morning for an unrehearsed interview.
During the contest, each presented a three-to-five-minute speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.”
After all completed their speeches, the contestants exited to change into evening gowns and returned to present their individual biographies. Each was asked an impromptu question, “What are three things every fair needs to be successful?”
Rummel said she believes for a fair to achieve its purpose, it requires agriculture provided by 4-H and FFA members and local farmers, great vendors and members of the community.
“The fair brings all of those things together,” she said.
The 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal provided a farewell address to the audience prior to the naming and crowning of Rummel. Neal said she hopes the new queen will treasure her year-long reign as the fair’s and the county’s ambassador.
“Farewell is not the end. I will cherish the relationships I have experienced and the memories I’ve made as long as I am able,” she said.
Singer Heather Olson provided entertainment during the contest. She sang “Sweet Dreams” and “God Bless America.”
Galla of the duo “Dan and Galla” served as the Mistress of Ceremonies assisted by the 2020 Clearfield County Fair Queen Sarah Swope.
Members of the fair queen committee, in addition to Davidson, the 2004 Clearfield County Fair Queen, include 2008 Clearfield County Fair Queen Leah Albright, 2010 Clearfield County Fair Queen Halee Chase, 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen Jayna Vicary, 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen Emily Andrulonis, 2000 Clearfield County Fair Queen Shaina Franson and Steph Vicary.
Escorts for the event were Landon Fairman, Dylan Henry and Nathan Swope.