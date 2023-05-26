MAHAFFEY — A newly completed mural in Mahaffey will remind residents and visitors of the valor demonstrated during a time of great strife by a local resident.
The painting of Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Melvin Brown was added recently to the side wall of Starlite Lounge & Restaurant, 930 Market St.
The painting is located in close proximity to the bridge spanning the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, named for Brown, and a memorial to him located in front of Community Fire Department of Mahaffey’s station.
The sepia-toned work, created from a military photo, was painted by Cora Smith of Mahaffey, the owner of the Kyrie Gallery.
Smith said she and Starlite Owner Mark Bennett had been devising a plan for the painting for several years, but had to delay getting it underway to this year.
Bennett said the mural is paying tribute not only to Brown but all veterans from local community who served the country.
“We are not only honoring Melvin Brown with this, but all military personnel, both current and former from Mahaffey and the surrounding area. We also wanted to show pride in where (Melvin Brown) comes from,” he explained.
Smith said to prepare for the mural she researched Melvin Brown’s story and was amazed to learn he was only 19 when he died.
“He was impressive to read about. He showed such great love for his fellow soldiers by laying his life down. He did such a large amount of living during the short time he was in the service. Because of what he did so willingly a lot of men were able to go home and live their lives.”
Smith said the mural took her two weeks to complete. She said before she started she created a small painting of Brown and then her husband, Bruce Smith, graphed the coordinates she needed for the wall’s scale.
“He had to do a lot of math to get this to look right when it’s done. Its so important that the eyes are right,” she noted.
Smith said as she worked many residents stopped by to inquire about what she was doing and a few told her their personal stories about knowing Brown and his family.
Brown, a soldier in the U.S. Army, was killed in the Korean Conflict on Sept. 4, 1950 while his platoon was securing Hill 755 (The Walled City) near Kasan, Korea.
His parents were presented the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military decoration — on Jan. 9, 1951 during a ceremony at the White House with President Harry S. Truman.
The citation that accompanied the medal read, “During an attack on his platoon’s perimeter of defense. Brown took his position on a retaining wall, approximately 50-feet high. Enemy, superior in number, started climbing the wall just as Brown’s last round of ammunition was expended and he was wounded by enemy fire.”
“Realizing the vital necessity for holding and without concern for his personal safety, though wounded and without his rifle, Brown continued to throw his few remaining hand grenades at the enemy, causing several casualties with each grenade. When his supply of grenades was exhausted, his comrades, from nearby foxholes commencing throwing hand grenades toward his position. On several occasions, the grenades were thrown short of his position. When this occurred, Brown left his position to retrieve the grenades exposing himself to enemy rifle and machine gun fire.”
The document notes the enemy continued advancing toward him and as they peered over the wall, Brown took his entrenching tool and struck each of them on the head knocking approximately 12 enemy soldiers from the wall.
“His outstanding bravery served as an inspiration to his comrades, delayed the attack and enabled his platoon to repel the enemy.”
He was listed as missing in action Oct. 2, 1950. His family was notified Jan. 6, 1951 of his death. In November of that year, his body was brought back to the United States by his brother, Pfc. Donald Brown.
He was buried Nov. 6, 1951 in the Mahaffey Cemetery.