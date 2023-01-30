MAHAFFEY — A fire Sunday evening destroyed a home in the small village of Bethlehem near Mahaffey.
Crews from Clearfield, Cambria and Indiana counties battled the blaze for approximately three hours.
Community Vol. Fire Department of Mahaffey Chief Bryan Sheeder reported crews were called out at approximately 7 p.m. to the one-story structure located on Deer Run Road, Bell Township.
The home is owned by Donald Spencer. The family was not home at the time of the fire. They are in the process of locating to a new home in Mahaffey and are not displaced, he explained.
Sheeder said when firefighters arrived on scene the fire was well involved.
“There was heavy fire at the roof and the front porch,” Sheeder noted. He said the home was a double-wide with several additions built on.
Crews had difficulty obtaining an ample water supply. Water had to be shuttled using tanker trucks several miles uphill from Chest Creek located near the intersection of Bethlehem Hill Road and state Route 36/Cecil Hurd Highway.
Sheeder said firefighters did an excellent job knocking down the blaze.
“The fire marshal said with the amount of fire in the ceiling and the type of home, he didn’t believe any of the home would still be standing,” he said.
“The cause, at this time is undetermined but it is a total loss,” Sheeder said. He said the state police fire marshal inspected the scene Monday and would issue a report concerning the cost and the value.
Mahaffey was assisted by crews from Curwensville, Westover, Burnside, Sykesville, Big Run, Glen Campbell, Cherry Tree, Northern Cambria and Patton. Lawrence Township Fire Co. at Hyde was on standby at Mahaffey fire hall.
There were no reported injuries.