MAHAFFEY — Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey is hosting a bash this weekend in celebration of the 90th anniversary serving Mahaffey and surrounding communities.
“We just want to say thank you. This weekend is something we can do for the residents who have helped us and supported us through the years. Without the community and those who faithfully support us, we wouldn’t be here,” said anniversary committee Member Theresa Dilts.
The fun will kick off Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. at the firehall located at 958 Market St., Mahaffey. There is free admission and free parking.
There will be food trucks, craft and food vendors, bounce houses for children, a kid’s obstacle course and raffles. The company’s concession stand will be open serving hot sausage and meatball sandwiches and other items.
Tickets for a large prize raffle are $5 for a strip of 10 tickets. There will also be an opportunity to purchase chances for lottery ticket bears and 50/50 drawings.
The evening’s festivities will conclude with a performance by the Moore Brothers from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. on East Main Street near the post office. At 10 a.m., the parade steps off, making its way down East Main Street onto Market Street and concludes on Locust Street at Scout Community Park.
Dilts said the parade includes marching bands, floats, fire trucks and apparatus. She said those who would like to participate are welcome.
“Just show up and we will put you in the lineup,” Dilts said, noting antique vehicles, walkers, more floats, utility and all-terrain vehicles are welcome.
During the parade, state Route 36 will be closed to traffic. Cars and lightweight trucks can avoid the parade route by traveling Banner Ridge or Bethlehem roads, she explained.
A chicken barbecue dinner will be served immediately following the parade’s conclusion. Meals are $10 each and include half a chicken, a baked potato, baked beans and a roll. Advanced tickets can be purchased through the fire company’s Facebook page, Mahaffey Fire Department.
At 7 p.m., Heather Olson Desmett and the Silver Eagle Band will perform. A fireworks display, donated by T.H. Portajohns, will cap off the evening, beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Dilts said spectators may view the display behind the firehall.
The celebration’s sponsors are Hugill’s Sanitation, Dimmick’s Auto Repair, the Broken Arrow Cafe, KMI, Lezzer Lumber Co., Parker’s General Store, Newburg Baptist Church, Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service and Clark Masonry.
Following several disastrous fires in the early 1900s, including one that destroyed nearly every building on West Main Street, an editorial in the Mahaffey Times published July 2, 1913, said, “WE SHOULD PREPARE: The feeling of confidence and security that would come to every property owner in this town with the knowledge that we are prepared for all fire emergencies would be worth a lot more than his share of expense in purchasing a fire truck. To be absolutely dependent on the good behavior and immunity from accident is exhibiting more faith than common sense,” according to information published about the fire company in a book published in 1989 for Mahaffey’s Bicentennial.
Although the borough paid surrounding companies for fire protection during the 1920s and early 1930s, early fire company records from around that time tell of “Talk of starting a fire company, selling chances and getting fire extinguishers for every member of the fire company and having 10 to 12 refills on hand at all times.” Fifty persons had signed on as being willing to assist at all times.