MAHAFFEY — Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey held a celebration over the weekend in honor of its members, past and present, and the community that has supported it during the 90 years since its incorporation.
While many of the festivities centered around the fire company’s service to its coverage area and places beyond, company members also recognized a local business owner who coordinates an annual dinner each year with the goal of helping it pay down its station mortgage.
Kim Belford of Bells Landing, owner of Kim’s Hare, Mahaffey, received the Mahaffey Hero’s Award from the company. During the presentation, Assistant Fire Chief Joshua Bush expressed the company’s gratitude to Belford for her willingness to bring together businesses, churches and residents of the fire company’s coverage area to host the annual “Help Us Help Them” dinner.
“The last few years, she has helped to organize the annual dinner that helps the fire company pay down the principal on its mortgage. We are so close to getting rid of the mortgage. In the next couple of years it will be gone,” Bush said.
He also noted the community events Belford sponsors each year to allow local children to celebrate Halloween, Christmas and Easter and the work she has undertaken in recent years to refurbish and get Mahaffey’s Christmas lights up during the holiday season.
Belford said the award was a “big surprise. I love what I do but I couldn’t do it without all the donations received from businesses and the community. The fire company and so many community members’ help. This thank you is not just for me it’s for the community and all the work we’ve done together. One person can’t do it all.”
The fire company celebrated 90 years of service and dedication to the community since it was incorporated in 1933.
Two days of festivities featured musical entertainment, a parade and was capped off with a fire works display — all sponsored by local businesses, churches and residents.
Bryan Sheeder said, “I want to say thank you for the continued support from the community. The company has been planning this for a while as a thank you. It was great to see so many come out today including our neighbor fire departments, EMS providers, high school marching bands and those who had floats in the parade. We are very excited to see this celebration grow into something the community can be proud of.”
Bush said Saturday’s parade had 29 units. “We were very impressed that so many came out to celebrate with us.”
The winners of Saturday’s parade as announced by the parade committee are:
Fire and EMS apparatus:
Engine, 2012 and newer, Glendale Volunteer Fire Co., first; and Union Township Fire Co., second.
Engine, 2000-2011, Big Run Fire Co., first; and Hastings Fire Co., second.
Engine, 1999 and older, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., first; and Glen Hope Fire Co., second.
Motorized apparatus, Glen Campbell Fire Co., first.
EMS unit, Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance Service, first; and Veteran’s Memorial EMS, second.
Aerial, Spangler Fire Co., first.
Rescue, Lawrence Township Fire Co., first; and Big Run Fire Co., second.
Tanker, Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co., first; and Irvona Fire Co., second.
Brush truck, Irvona Fire Co., first; and Elk Run Fire Co., second.
Special services unit, Elk Run Fire Co., first.
Hope Fire Co. of Northern Cambria received the judge’s choice award. Elk Run Fire Co. received the chief’s award. Lawrence Township Fire Co. was recognized as the company that came the furthest to participate in the parade.
Band, Purchase Line High School’s Marching Red Dragons, first; and Curwensville Area High School’s Marching Golden Tide, second.
Floats, Girl Scouts, first; and Mahaffey Baseball, second.
Mahaffey Christian and Missionary Alliance Church received special recognition for its float, “Planting Seeds of Faith.”