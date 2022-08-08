Mahaffey Borough Council Scout Park

Mahaffey Days will be held Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at Scout Community Park in Mahaffey. Saturday, Aug. 13, will feature a car show, a duck race and fireworks.

 File photo

MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Days will be celebrated this weekend. After taking a several-year hiatus, the event, set for Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14, will return to Scout Community Park. The park is located along Locust Street.

Megan Kephart of the Mahaffey Playground Association said the association is hoping by sponsoring an event to showcase the park, people would become interested in the recreation space again.

