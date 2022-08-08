MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Days will be celebrated this weekend. After taking a several-year hiatus, the event, set for Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14, will return to Scout Community Park. The park is located along Locust Street.
Megan Kephart of the Mahaffey Playground Association said the association is hoping by sponsoring an event to showcase the park, people would become interested in the recreation space again.
“We want to help build this park back up again. We understand that this used to be a big event here and we wanted to bring it back,” she said, adding, “We are trying to rebuild.”
Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain and improve the park’s facilities that include playground equipment, a basketball court and two ballfields.
Friday, various vendors will be setting up and offering their wares in the evening. Kephart said among the items available for purchase are food, wholesale items, furniture, home decor and crafts.
Space is still available for vendors who want to participate. The cost is $160 for all three days. For additional information or to register contact Kephart at 412-289-9191 or Tiffany Beningo at 814-771-2726.
Saturday’s activities include a 50/50 raffle, car show, duck race and fireworks. There will also be children’s games, a bounce house and a dunking booth. “Saturday will be the biggest day,” Kephart said.
Registration for the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The registration fee is $20. There are classes for antique, vintage, classic and modified vehicles.
Judging will be done at 5 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 6 p.m.
The cost to purchase ducks for the race on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River is $1 for children and $2 for adults. A cash prize, to be determined by the amount of ducks sold, will be awarded.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Sunday, vendors will be selling items until approximately 6 p.m., she said.