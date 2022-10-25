MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council set the date and times for trick-or-treat in the borough.
Council recently said trick-or-treat will begin immediately following the conclusion of the annual Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 and conclude at dusk.
The Halloween parade steps off at noon Saturday from the Mahaffey Community Ambulance Garage along state Route 36. Participants will march to Mahaffey Firehall where there will be treats and costume judging.
Council reviewed a communication from the state Department of Transportation noting the borough’s estimated 2023 estimated liquid fuel allocation is $11,524.
Members approved to ask a grant writer to attend council’s November meeting to discuss possible funding to purchase a new truck.
The borough’s current truck is at the garage for inspection. Two council members will go to look at used trucks for a possible purchase if the truck does not pass inspection.
Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley reported he has delivered copies of outdoor furnace ordinances to two borough residents who recently installed outdoor furnaces.
President Gale Sherwood stated that she will be on the Mahaffey Playground Association’s checking account and said council will approve future members of the association.
Council stated they are not sure if the fire company has replaced the battery for the emergency generator located at the fire hall. Council said this needs to be done in the event a shelter needs to be established at the firehall.
Sherwood told council that she is doing everything she can to try to bring the community together and to try to work together with the fire company and the playground association.