MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council received a reply from the state Department of Transportation concerning the removal of a warning light near the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and state Route 36.
Secretary Sally Long reported PennDOT’s letter stated the signal will be replaced with alternative mitigation.
Last month, council approved contacting PennDOT concerning approximately $1,500 in damages to the signal, the results of a recent storm. Council’s letter asked the signal be removed and replaced with a different signal that would not be so costly to the borough.
Mayor Robert Summers reported he has received several complaints about outdoor furnaces.
He also stated he has received calls from residents asking how to contact the borough’s tax collector Tina Wright. Long said Wright may be reached at 814-590-5035.
Council heard a report from borough employees. They noted additional trees need to be removed from Scout Community Park. A contractor will be contacted about having them taken out.
The crew also reported equipment will need to be rented to make repairs to Doe Alley following the installation of storm water piping.
Council also approved obtaining a storage container for the borough’s snowflake Christmas decorations.