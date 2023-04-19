MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council heard banking issues with Mahaffey Playground Association have been resolved.
At its recent meeting, council President Gale Sherwood reported funds held by the former association officers have been turned over to the new officers including Sherwood and council Vice President Francis Ruffley.
Council members approved taking steps to temporarily close a section of Doe Alley. A deep hole has formed that would cause damage to vehicles if they drove into it or pedestrians. The road crew said the alley is not wide enough to put up guide rails so it must be closed while repairs are made. Signs will be posted.
Borough employees were instructed to move a street sign on Bell Street to the opposite side of the road because the sign is continually being knocked over by the R.J. Cornman construction crew.
Under code enforcement reports, Officer Ruffley reported he is working with a resident in the borough’s Ostend section to have his property cleaned up.
Sherwood reported the concession stand at Scout Community Park is in need of cleaning and she will notify members of Mahaffey Playground Association it must be cleaned or it cannot be used.
Council reviewed a bill received from Penelec for electricity for the Christmas lights. Payment for the $128.38 bill was provided by business owner Kim Belford and resident Josh Bush who raised funds through donut and hoagie sales last year.
Council members will have a tree planted in memory of late Councilman John Bracken. Members personally donated funds to pay for the tree and a plaque. Sherwood was authorized to get a tree and plaque and plant the tree.