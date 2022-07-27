MAHAFFEY — The state Department of Environmental Protection will inspect damage to a borough street this week.
Secretary Sally Long reported the agency was contacted and asked to review damage recently caused to Doe Alley. She said it was created by a washout that is believed to have been exacerbated by a nearby abandoned underground mine.
During the meeting, code enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley reported he sent a letter to a resident of Church Street requesting they cut the grass and remove junked and unlicensed vehicles to be in compliance with borough ordinances. Ruffley said if the resident fails to make the improvements fines will be assessed.
Borough employees reported the Skid Steer, broken fencing at the Little League Field, and a pothole at the corner of West Main and Maple streets has been repaired. It was also noted a new padlock has been placed on the gate at the entrance to Scout Community Park. Members of the park committee will be contacted to request a representative attend council’s monthly meeting.
Council also approved a worker’s compensation policy claim for an injured fireman and heard Long and council members Gale Sherwood and Gary Brink will be attending a presentation this week given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on grant funding opportunities.