MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council approved removing the names of officers from Mahaffey Playground Association from the checking account associated with Scout Community Park.
At council’s recent meeting, President Gale Sherwood said the borough’s secretary has made numerous attempts to contact the association’s officers who are listed on the bank account. She said Secretary Sally Long has left a number of messages; however, her calls have gone unreturned.
At council’s meeting in September 2022, members ratified a list of officers for Mahaffey Playground Association as President Scott Kephart, Vice President Tony Hugill; Secretary Megan Kephart; and Treasurer Tenee Arrenddondo.
Long said she is unsure if these people are still the officers as the group has not issued any reports to council. She told council she believes the association is still active as they are hosting summer baseball registration.
Solicitor John Sobel told council the borough owns the park and appointed a committee to operate the park and oversee activities there.
“Council can choose to operate the park or it can set up a committee to run the park. If council decides it wants someone else to run the park, it can do that,” Sobel said.
He suggested the members of council who are going to be listed on the park’s bank account, take a copy of the park’s deed to the bank to demonstrate ownership of the property.
Under reports, Code Enforcement officer Francis Ruffley asked residents to begin cleaning up their properties.
“Letters are going to be going out to residents telling them spring is coming and they need to get things cleaned up. Right now a lot of things are a mess. I am going to be going around this week checking house numbers. People are going to be getting letters telling them what needs to be cleaned up.”
Council also granted permission to the Brethren Church of Mahaffey to conduct its annual carrying of the cross on Good Friday, April 7 and approved scheduling a street sweeper for the end of March, weather permitting.