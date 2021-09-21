MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council approved plans to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
At Monday’s meeting, members granted permission for a Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon. Young goblins and ghouls will march to Mahaffey Firehall for a party followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m.
Residents who would like to treat children are requested to leave their porch lights on.
Resident Bill Buck attended the meeting to report on the condition of the alley adjacent to his home off East Railroad Street. Buck said heavy rains have washed out the road and it needs to be repaired. Council said it would have the borough crew examine the road and determine what repairs are needed.
Council reported receiving information from Darron Young, the owner of property on Sunderland Lane. The information shows that Sunderland Lane is not shown as a borough street. Council said the borough will no longer be performing maintenance on the lane.
Council also reported members Tom Beatty and Gary Brink recently completed training that would allow the borough to apply for Dirt and Gravel Road program grants from the Clearfield County Conservation District.