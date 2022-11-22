MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council met with a grant writer at its recent meeting.
Secretary/Treasurer Sally Long reported Jerry Brant attended the meeting, requesting an opportunity to advise council and offer his expertise in writing a grant to help the borough purchase equipment at a cost of $1,000.
Council accepted his offer.
Brant provided council with a list of information he will need to complete the application. Members said they will get the needed data and provide it to Brant.
Members of Community Vol. Fire Department attended the meeting to discuss the company’s anniversary next year. President Daniel Spencer, Teresa Dilts and David Dilts attended the meeting to request council’s approval to host a 90th anniversary celebration Aug. 25-26 at Scout Community Park.
Company members hope to host various activities at the park and a parade. More details will be announced as they are finalized, council said.
The trio also requested permission for the company to host a fireman’s convention in 2027.
Council members approved both events.
Members also submitted the fire company’s 2022-23 fire protection contract. Council approved the contract with the stipulation the company is to coordinate with the borough’s emergency management Coordinator Francis Ruffley to develop a plan that notes if the company’s equipment is out of the borough what company would be providing service.
Council also thanked Kim Belford and the fire company for recently putting up Christmas decorations in the borough.