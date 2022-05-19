MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council approved replacing signs on a borough street.
Secretary Sally Long reported council recently authorized purchasing new signs for Irvin Street as the current signs are incorrectly spelled as Irwin Street. Members also approved replacing street signs that were damaged on East Walnut and East Willow streets.
During borough Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley’s report, he stated he has been attempting to contact owners of properties on both East Main and West Main streets regarding cleaning up and cutting the grass but to date has been unsuccessful. He also reported he received information that someone is interested in purchasing a piece of property on Sheffield Street where a blighted structure was demolished.
Ruffley, who also serves as the borough’s emergency management director, told council he is working on creating a list of borough residents with medical conditions who may need assistance with those conditions in the event of an electrical service outage in the borough. Ruffley may be contacted at 814-277-7015 for additional information.
Council approved owners of a Market Street property to remove trees located in an area that borders a borough alley.
It also noted a storage box has been purchased for the lighted Christmas decorations that are displayed on borough property. Kim Belford has agreed to be responsible for the lights and is conducting fundraisers to secure enough monies to replace bulbs and prepare the lights for the 2022 holiday season.
During their report, the borough employees noted there are enough American flags to create a display in the borough.