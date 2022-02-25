MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council heard requests and approved several items of business at its recent meeting.
Council appointed Sandra and Kevin Parkhurst as borough auditors. Members also approved the purchase of a computer for the tax collector with the understanding the computer must be returned to the borough once her term is completed.
Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley told council he blocked off a portion of Doe Alley after heavy rain washed out the ditch and part of the alley. Council is waiting for estimates from a contractor and repairs to be done before opening the section of the alley.
Heavy rain also caused the flashing warning light at the intersection of West Main Street, U.S. Route 219 and state Route 36 to collapse. Council instructed Secretary Sally Long to contact the state Department of Transportation to request a study to determine if the warning light is needed.
Ruffley also asked council to order two signs for Church Street alerting motorists that there are deaf children at play.
Council noted it has been advised by the Mahaffey Playground Association that it is looking for coaches for ball teams. Anyone interested should contact the association.
Mahaffey Borough Municipal Authority Member Tina Wright attended council’s meeting to report the authority has changed the day and time of its monthly meeting. Meetings will now be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the wastewater treatment plant’s conference room. Wright also noted the authority will be providing council with a list of delinquent accounts beginning in March.