MADERA — A century of aiding others was celebrated Saturday evening as Madera Fire Co. observed its 100th anniversary.
Fire Chief Dwayne DeLattre welcomed about 100 firefighters, auxiliary members, their families and guests to the event that was held at the fire company’s social hall.
During the program that followed the meal, Chief DeLattre provided some highlights for the company that was chartered in 1922 including notable fires, equipment purchases, property acquisitions and service certifications. He noted through good and bad times, the fire company has had one mission — to serve the community.
He thanked the members that have stayed the course — a number of them with more than 40 years of service. “Without our members this fire company wouldn’t be here. Without their backing none of this would exist.”
A special presentation was made to the family of the late Roland and Connie Tiracorda. Their daughters accepted a plaque from the company. Chief DeLattre said the family has always backed the company and assisted it both through financial donations and encouragement.
“If the company needed something the Tiracorda family made sure we got it,” he said.
Company Chaplin Kevin Howard spoke about the “F” words associated with the company, among those are firefighter, friendship, family, forgiveness and faith.
Those words, when taken to heart by members of the fire company work together to make a well-rounded servant of the community.
“We are a family of firefighters. We are called on to go at a moment’s notice. We get up in the middle of the night, give up holidays, kid’s events and other special times so that we can serve others,” Howard said.
He also thanked Chief DeLattre for his guidance, noting he has led by example. “This fire company is here because of his leadership and his willingness to serve,” Howard said.
DeLattre was also thanked by the company for his 46 years of serving, more than 32 of those was spent as its chief. He received a handmade wooden Maltese Cross that will include a hook to hang his chief’s helmet when he decides to retire, his daughter Lindsey DeLattre said. She is the company’s captain.
“He is the backbone that holds this place together,” she noted during her presentation.
Coalport’s Glendale Area Vol. Fire Co. was on standby for the company at its station to allow members to enjoy the celebration.