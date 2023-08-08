“I don’t think the borough can continue to exist the way it is, both operationally and financially. Grampian is dying as all small communities are dying.” — William Waterloo, former Grampian Borough Council President
GRAMPIAN — A failed vote on scheduling a meeting to discuss the future of Grampian Borough led to a councilman’s resignation.
At council’s recent meeting, council President William Waterloo made a motion to schedule a meeting with residents, members of Grampian Ministerium, service club representatives, business owners and other interested individuals to discuss dissolving the borough and having it become part of another municipality.
“I want people in the community to be informed and make their wishes known,” Waterloo said.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. asked Waterloo why he wanted to close down the borough.
“I don’t think the borough can continue to exist the way it is –both operationally and financially. Grampian is dying as all small communities are dying. It is not unique to Grampian,” he told Carns and council.
Waterloo said the only income the borough has to maintain the town and residents’ welfare and safety is property taxes. He noted those funds are not enough.
“We don’t receive enough property taxes to pay to improve our roads and we are too small to get grants,” Waterloo said.
He also stated if the borough were part of a township, it would not be obligated for certain expenses it is responsible for because it is a borough. He specifically mentioned the storm water drainage system under state and federal roads within the municipality having to be repaired by the borough.
“If the borough would cease to exist, it would be relieved of certain obligations,” Waterloo said
“We have no way to bring in industry or improve the health of the borough,” he said, adding, “This town is not like it was in the past. Residents don’t want to live like a community.”
Waterloo said it has been his observation that residents aren’t interested in participating in the community.
“People don’t register for elections. They don’t participate and they don’t help govern Grampian. It is not unique here. Some communities are even worse than Grampian,” he added.
He said he would like to see the municipalities within Clearfield County governed by the county, but said he is not sure that could happen.
He said he discussed the matter with Solicitor Fred Neiswender who Waterloo said is looking into feasibility.
Councilman Lew Weber inquired why Waterloo would have Neiswender undertake that when he wasn’t directed to do so by council.
Waterloo’s motion to schedule a public meeting died for lack of a second and he immediately distributed copies of his resignation letter to council members and Secretary Betty Jo Sutika. He said as he left the meeting he would also notify the Clearfield County Elections Office as his name is on the ballot for the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Sutika said Waterloo’s letter stated he is withdrawing from his position on council, effective immediately, because of his personal health and the “inability of council to reach decisions affecting the borough.”
Council accepted his resignation with a unanimous vote. Weber and Councilman Rob Brothers voted yes.