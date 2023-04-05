STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors said goodbye to a long-time supervisor.
The board accepted a resignation from Joe Pentz at Tuesday’s meeting. Pentz, who wrote his withdrawal from the position is effective Tuesday, April 18, said he is leaving for health reasons.
He told The Progress he has been with the township for nearly 45 years, beginning as a member of its road crew. He became a supervisor in 1984, taking over for his father.
“Penn Township has been a good place to work for 45 years. It has a lot of good people,” he said.
Secretary Annette Prisk told Pentz, “That’s a long time. It’s quite an accomplishment.”
In other business, supervisors approved advertising for bids for rehabilitating Melody and Kratzer Run roads.
Bids will be opened at the board’s May 2 meeting.
Supervisors received $119,176 in funds from the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Funding. The funds are to be used to mill and pave sections of both highways according to a previously published report.
A report was read from Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr. Carns said he is interested in creating a dry hydrant system to serve both Penn Township and Grampian Borough. He said he would be applying for a grant for the project. The grant would have a match and his letter asked the township to consider paying an equal share of the match with Grampian Borough. Supervisors did not make a decision on the request.
Supervisors also approved seeking additional multimodal transportation funding from PennDOT to make repairs to Sixth Street Extension and Bell Run Road.