The Lawrence Township Zoning Hearing Board approved the special exception to allow Robert and Tracy Lytle to place a pet crematory in Glen Richey.
The proposed crematory would be located on a 250-acre farm at 440 Lytle Rd. in Glen Richey.
Tracy Lytle said the crematory received its Air Quality Permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection as well as its permit from the Department Agriculture to pick up deceased animals, Tracy Lytle said.
To obtain the air quality permit, the DEP required them to install a stainless steel filter on the crematory, and that was done by T.D. Fabricating, Tracy Lytle said.
She said she was certified to transport deceased pets to the crematory as required by the Department of Agriculture.
But she said pet owners can also transport a deceased pet to the crematory as well.
She said the crematory would only be for domesticated animals, such as dogs, cats, goats, birds, pot bellied pigs, etc., but not wild animals or large farm animals like horses or cattle.
To cremate wild animals such as roadkills, the company would need an additional permit from the state Game Commission, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner said.
Finkbeiner said all the neighboring property owners were notified of the application and none of them spoke in opposition.
To operate the crematory, the company would have to follow all DEP regulations and keep a log of each animal that is cremated, how much it weighed and how long the cremation took, according to Finkbeiner.
The cremation machine is a natural gas powered oven that cremates the animals at 1,200 degrees, Tracy Lytle said. And it generally takes anywhere between 35 minutes to an hour to cremate a pet depending on how large it is.
And she said all pets would be cremated one at a time.
She said the cremation machine creates no odors when pets are being cremated.
The cremation machine is about the size of an outdoor furnace and it is located in a separate building that is not accessible to the public, Tracy Lytle said.
She said they would cremate the pets as soon as possible but she said they have a freezer to store the pets if they can’t be cremated right away.
Usually the pet owners want the ashes back and she said the company would place them in custom made containers with keepsakes of the pets. But if the owners do not want the ashes she said the ashes can be disposed via other means.
Finbeiner said the township’s building inspectors still have to inspect the site before the crematory can go into operation and she noted the DEP and the Department of Agriculture can inspect the site at any time.
Finkbeiner said the crematory is far from any neighbors but if the crematory creates any nuisance with neighbors such as bad odors, the township can prosecute the company under the nuisance ordinance.
Finkbeiner said the pet crematory is an approved use in the area under the special exception section and special exceptions have to be approved by the township Zoning Hearing Board, Finkbeiner said.
“It looks like everything is in order,” Chairman William Lawhead of the zoning hearing board said.
No members of the public were in attendance to speak against the proposed crematory.
The zoning hearing board voted to pass the motion to approve the crematory for domestic animals on a 3-0 vote. In attendance were zoning hearing board members Vice-Chairman Matt Milliron, Jeannine Swisher and Lawhead.