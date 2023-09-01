ZANETH J. CASTEEL
CLEARFIELD — Zaneth J. Casteel, 94, of Clearfield died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
ZANETH J. CASTEEL
CLEARFIELD — Zaneth J. Casteel, 94, of Clearfield died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.