For the third of The Progress’ food reviews, fellow staff writer Jeff Corcino and I, Assistant Editor Jacob Michael, took on two family-owned stands at the fair, with the sampling of Zaffuto’s Panini Stand and Sweet Adventure Ice Cream for desert.
The Zaffuto family has had their foot in the door of the Clearfield County fair for a decade, with the Sykesville-based panini stand being in operation for about 17 years.
Angela Zaaffuto, the owner of the stand, travels from fair to fair across the state of Pennsylvania each summer, delivering her paninis to fair-goers everywhere.
“We’ve been doing this for quite some time now,” Zaffuto said. “Panini’s are something unique that you can’t find at too many other places, so we decided that it’d be perfect for a food stand.”
Jeff and I ordered two paninis, the chicken bacon ranch and the Italian paninis, and we each tried one half of them.
The chicken bacon ranch panini is the company’s most popular flavor and it’s evident to see why — it’s filled with flavor and sustenance and both Jeff and I agreed that it was one of the best things we had tried at the fair so far.
The Italian panini was filled with pepperoni, ham and cheese, and this panini was also tasty. It was pressed flat and made crispy; all things necessary for a good panini.
Each panini costs $10 per unit, with drinks being sold at the stand as well.
After we finished the paninis, Jeff and I decided to get some dessert at Sweet Adventure Ice Cream, almost directly across from Zaffuto’s Panini Stand.
To our surprise, Sweet Adventure Ice Cream is owned and operated by Angela Zaffuto’s daughter, Maria Zaffuto, who is looking to bring a modern twist to the classic frozen dairy treats we love.
“I absolutely love this job, I wouldn’t be as happy doing anything else,” said Maria. “We’ve got a lot of really modern, pretty and over-the-top foods here and that’s what we’re all about — making our meals look good and taste even better.”
Sweet Adventure is also operated out of Sykesville and has been running for six years. Although the ice cream stand has been attending the Clearfield County Fair for four years now.
Jeff and I split two more items from the menu as well — a salted caramel milkshake and a hot fudge bubble waffle sundae.
The milkshake cost us $6 and the bubble waffle sundae ran at $10, and for the prices the portion sizes are wonderful. We split both desserts and still couldn’t finish them.
The salted caramel milkshake came with pretzel bites, whipped cream and caramel drizzle, while the sundae came with their special waffle, hot fudge, whipped cream and peanuts.
Both desserts were sweet and very tasteful, neither Jeff nor I could pick a favorite, as they were both very good.
Both Zaffuto’s Panini Stand and Sweet Adventure Ice Cream are located behind the grandstand.