Phillip Wyant has been promoted as the new band director/advisor for the Clearfield Bison Marching Band.
The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved Wyant’s promotion at its meeting Monday night.
Wyant replaces former band Director Raymond Mandell, who retired after 36 years of service.
“It is no secret that I have incredibly big shoes to fill! I have nothing but respect and admiration for Ray Mandell, and I am incredibly thankful for the time I was able to spend learning from him, Wyant told The Progress. “With that said, being trusted as the next director of the Bison Band is humbling to be sure, and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. There will be a period of adjustment for everyone, and we all will miss Mr. Mandell dearly, but the band and I are very excited for the future.”
Wyant was hired as a music teacher with the school district in 2015 and became the percussion instructor with the marching band until 2022 when he was named assistant director.
The school board also promoted Todd Sproull to first assistant band director. Last year he served as an assistant with the marching band and was the band’s music instructor, according to a previous article in The Progress.
In other business:
The school board voted to,
- Approve spending up to $175,000 to resurface the track.
- New hires, transfers, Aaron Hess, bus driver; Cory Hoover, junior high basketball coach; Ryan Peace, junior high football coach; Julia Gonsman, elementary special education learning support teacher; Nikki Radaker, transfer from part-time elementary classroom assistant to elementary attendance secretary; Abigail Simcox, band volunteer; Brianna Shaw, elementary emotional support special education teacher, Tammy Cutler, substitute cafeteria worker; Jessica Rutkoski, kindergarten teacher inservice day and early start days; Troy Danver, junior high assistant wrestling coach; Kayla Bosley, class advisor grade 11; Merle Lansberry, head baseball coach; John Jacob, head track coach; Devon Johnston, elementary volleyball coach; Elaine Smith, transfer from part time FST to part-time FST at Jr./Sr. high school; Suszann Erikson, secondary school psychologist; Korrine Ankerbrand, elementary school psychologist; Teresa Ardary, grade 6 learning support.
- Resignations, Cory Hoover as elementary basketball coach; Wyant as assistant marching band director, Myles Caragein, head track coach; Donald Funk, varsity assistant girls softball coach; Judith Keith, part-time career center assistant, John Jacob, junior high assistant track coach.
- Curriculum, SAVVAS Civics Interactive for 9th grade, Magruder’s American Government and Reconstruction, the World Wars and Modern America, World History for World Cultures and McGraw Hill Personal Finance for Economics. The total cost os $72,633.
- Approve the use of the baseball fields by the Clearfield Youth Baseball Program.
- Approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the Clearfield Regional Police Department for the School Resource Officers.
- Approve the agreement with CIU-10 for consulting services.