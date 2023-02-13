PHILIPSBURG — The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected this week week on U.S. Route 322, at the railroad crossing near McDonalds in Philipsburg. Crews from R.J. Corman Railroad will be working to perform directional boring and installation of foundations for new railroad warning devices.
Work will start on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and run through Feb. 24. Crews will then return on March 1 to install the signals. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Traffic will be controlled in an alternating pattern, enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays as this work takes place during daylight hours.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.