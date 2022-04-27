PHILIPSBURG — Starting May 2, crews will begin construction of a temporary roadway near Philipsburg to prepare for replacement of the railroad crossing near McDonald’s.
Once the temporary roadway is complete, it will carry traffic around the railroad crossing work zone for about five days. The state Department of Transportation anticipates that the temporary road will be in use in mid-May. Once the new railroad crossing is complete, traffic will return to Route 322.
This work is being coordinated with construction activity on PennDOT’s Route 322 project in the same area and traffic control for that job will also be used during the building of the temporary road.
PennDOT’s Route 322 will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.
Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer is the contractor for the railroad work and the roadway project. PennDOT expects completion on the road work sometime later this year.