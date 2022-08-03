Lawrence Township Board Supervisors on Tuesday voted to relieve Ron Woodling from the roadmaster position.
Lawrence Township Board Supervisors on Tuesday voted to relieve Ron Woodling from the roadmaster position.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to separate Woodling following an executive session.
Woodling has been the township’s roadmaster since 2015.
In May, the supervisors voted to give notice to Woodling that they were terminating his contract as roadmaster. The contract required the township to give Woodling 90 days notice of the termination of the contract and the township has advertised for applicants to replace him.
Those wishing to apply for the job should send a letter and resume to township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner and have it in the township office by the end of the day Monday, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler.
It is a full-time position and wages will be determined at the time of hiring, Ruffner said.
In other business, supervisors approved:
