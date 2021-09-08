WOODLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced that the contractor for a betterment project on Route 1004 (Woodland Road) intended to reopen the road to traffic in each direction later Wednesday afternoon.
The project, which consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between U.S. Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough, currently restricts traffic from traveling toward the Clearfield Mall.
The contractor expected to lift that restriction by the close of business Wednesday, which will allow traffic to resume travel in both directions. Crews will still be working on punch list items for the remainder of the week. Drivers will encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control while this work takes place. The contractor expects to complete this work and close out the project by the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.