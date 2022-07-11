CURWENSVILLE — On June 24, the day before the official opening of the 2022 General Federation of Women’s Clubs annual convention, Carrie Wood of Curwensville attended the Leadership Education and Development seminar and is now a graduate of the LEADS program.
Wood was selected by her State Federation GFWC Pennsylvania as a clubwoman at the grassroots level who has the potential to assume leadership positions in GFWC beyond her club.
The LEADS seminar in New Orleans, La., covered a variety of topics that focused on leadership capabilities and the commitment necessary to serve a higher GFWC office with distinction. These topics were Body Language and Listening Skills, Building Influence, Effective Delegating & Mentoring 101, Facilitating Effective Meetings, GFWC 101: Structure & Governance, GFWC 201: Club Manual & Resolutions, Leadership & Followership, Leadership Toolkit & GFWC Member Portal, Protocol & Parliamentary Procedures, Public Speaking & Presentation Skills, Teamwork, Collaboration and Conflict Resolution, and Time Management & Goal Setting. Throughout the day, LEADS candidates were encouraged to discover the ways in which they are GFWC heroes, culminating in designing their own superhero shields.
Over the course of her time as a clubwoman, Wood served as GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club president and secretary, as well as other chairman positions. While these positions has given her the confidence to pursue national office, the LEADS Seminar provided Wood with insight into how to further prepare for her leadership journey.
Most of all, though, she was able to network and connect with other prominent current and future leaders within the GFWC movement.
Wood is employed by CNB Bank as the head of their financial literacy outreach.
She is married to Aaron and they have two teenage children, Parker and Bella.