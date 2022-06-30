PENFIELD — A 59-year-old woman from New Hampshire was killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers and a motorcycle on Interstate 80 near Penfield Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dubois-based state police, at 3:41 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 107 in Union Township, a 2015 Grande West Transportation International truck driven by Kevin L. Carter, 40, of Hermitage, Tenn. sustained a mechanical issue and attempted to exit the south side of the roadway. It became disabled partially in the left lane due to the issue.
A 2020 Peterbilt truck driven by Michael S. Beck Sr., 53, of Clearfield was traveling a short distance behind Carter’s truck and observed the disabled truck.
A 2014 Victory motorcycle cross country driven by Amy J. Freeman, 59, of Salem, N.H. was traveling in the right lane ahed of Beck’s truck but still behind the truck that became disabled.
Beck’s truck struck the right rear side of the trailer of the first truck with the front driver area and then traveled into the right lane, striking the motorcycle, forcing both the truck and the motorcycle off the north side of the roadway.
Neither truck driver sustained any injuries. Freeman sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder confirmed the death.
Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino contributed to this report.