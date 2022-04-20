BELLEFONTE — Center County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported that Angelica Miele, 28, of Mingoville died in a UTV and vehicle crash on Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township, Centre County.
The crash occurred on Tuesday, April 19 around 4:30 p.m. Miele and a passenger were traveling north on Nittany Valley Drive when a UTV came out of a side road and collided with Miele’s vehicle, which went off the roadway and rolled over several times in a field.
According to the police report, the UTV was driven by Ward G. Cole, 85, of Bellefonte.
The report also stated that Miele was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt. Her passenger, Anna E. Case, 26, also of Mingoville, was injured and also not wearing a seatbelt.
Case was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre LifeLink EMS for treatment of injuries. Cole was also transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Bellefonte EMS for treatment.
Sayers pronounced Miele deceased on the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Sayers’ office and Rockview-based state police are investigating the crash.