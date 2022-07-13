HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced recently that 70 municipalities will receive over $37.8 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing safety and mobility across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Wolf.
“I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursements to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.
Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to, light-emitting diode technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
Following is a list of local projects:
- City of Dubois – $488,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at Liberty Boulevard (US 219) and Park Avenue; and
- Sandy Township – $383,621 for modernization of the traffic signal at Maple Avenue, Shaffer Road, and 14th Street.
For more information about Green Light-Go, visit PennDOT’s website.