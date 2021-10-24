COALPORT — Melvin Wisor of Coalport has announced his campaign as a write-in for Glendale School District in Region 3.
He has been a resident of the Glendale School District for four years and he said the area needs a change. He has also been a volunteer firefighter in the community and will be an asset to the school board.
“I believe that our students, kids and parents should have the right to make choices for our children, whether it’s making a choice over safety and health of our kids and students, to having the right and choice about equal opportunity to a public education,” Wisor said in a statement. “I believe that we just need a change sometimes, and the time is now to make that change and stand for rights and freedoms of our children’s education.”