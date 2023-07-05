OSCEOLA MILLS — Despite the pouring rain, the annual Osceola Mills Car Show went on as planned with little-to-no hitches. The event is held yearly to signify the beginning of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company’s 101st Fireman’s Festival.
However, as a result of the rain on the day of the show, there are less winners than years before, with no winners being registered in the “stock cars to 1948” class, the “street rods to ‘48” class, the “modified cars from ‘49 to ‘75” class and the “modified cars from ‘98 to present” class.
However, in all other classes, the vehicles on display were judged and given a ranking.
The following people and their vehicles placed first in their respective classes:
- Stock cars ‘49 to ‘65 — Richard Hubler of Hawk Run and his 1949 Dodge Coronet.
- Stock cars ‘66 to ‘76— Ron Irwin of Philipsburg and his 1970 Pontiac Trans Am
- Stock cars ‘77 to ‘97 — Richard Yarger of West Decatur and his 1977 Cadillac Coupe
- Stock Cars ‘98 to present — Clint Spencer of Osceola Mills and his 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
- Corvettes to 1996 —Ed and Linda Milligan of Clearfield and their 1981 Chevy Corvette
- Corvettes ‘97 to present — Steven Martin of Howard and his 1999 Chevy Corvette
- Camaro/Firebirds ‘67 to ‘02 — Ben Barnett of Clearfield and his 1984 Chevy Camaro
- Camaro/Firebirds ‘03 to present — Raymond Reams of Osceola Mills and his 2015 Chevy Camaro
- Mustangs ‘64 to ‘93 — Shelby Zelensky of Osceola Mills and her 1967 Ford Mustang
- Mustangs ‘94 to present — Ken Rockey of Bellefonte and his 2008 Ford Mustang
- All trucks (stock) — Thomas Emigh of Wallaceton and his 1970 Chevy C-10
- Trucks to ‘98 (modified) — Tod Hacker of Elliotsburg and his 1968 Chevy C-10
- Trucks ‘99 to present (modified) — Chris Mauk of Pleasant Gap and his 2016 Dodge Ram 2500
- Modified cars ‘76 to ‘97 — Denny Weld of Philipsburg and his 1988 Mercury Cougar
- Race cars — Connor Mann of Osceola Mills and his race car.
- Sports compact and imports — Charles Faris of State College and his 2001 Jaguar XKR Coupe
- Special interest — Duane Haver of Osceola Mills and his 1969 Plymouth Barracuda
- Motorcycles and trikes — Steve Rebar of Osceola Mills and his 2023 BMW GS 1250
- Best of show — Chris Mauk of Pleasant Gap and his 2016 Dodge Ram 2500