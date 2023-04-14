FOREST – A Winburne man was killed in a motorcycle crash yesterday morning in Cooper Township.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, at approximately 11 a.m. Harry Richard Morris III, 22, was traveling west, driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed in the 4500 block of Winburne Munson Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.
He died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, Shaffer Snyder said.
He was wearing a helmet, Shaffer Snyder said.
The road remained closed while crews were on scene.