Clearfield Municipal Authority Manager John Williams has confirmed he is leaving his position, effective July 2.
In a telephone interview, Williams said he is leaving to take a position with the Launch Box program with Penn State University’s DuBois campus.
Williams has been with the CMA as a full-time employee for 10 years, and five years as a part-time employee, for a total of 15 years.
Williams has served as CMA manager since June 2016 after former Manager Kevin Shifter resigned. Williams was the assistant manager at the time of his promotion.
The CMA has already begun advertising for Williams’ replacement.