WILLIAM G. BEZILLA
WOODLAND — William G. Bezilla, 84, of Woodland, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at UPMC Altoona.
The Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 8:49 pm
