PHILIPSBURG — The Wilderness City Disc Golf Course opened its nine-hole course to the public in May — and since then, it has experienced significant traffic. Players can be found on the course daily, tracking their progress on the popular disc golf app UDisc.
Since the popularity of the course has been so high, the founder of the course, Ted Seibert, has been hard at work to bring a tournament to the course, which he succeeded in doing this past weekend.
On Saturday, July 22, the Wilderness City DGC held the first ever tournament, which displayed more than 30 disc golfers of all skill levels.
“We’re really proud to announce the opening of the 2023 Trilogy Challenge here at Wilderness City,” Seibert said at the opening of the tournament. “We’ve been working at this for a long time and we’ve finally made it happen.”
The tournament contained two full 18-hole rounds of disc golf, one being played at 9 a.m. and another being played at 1 p.m. with a lunch break in between. The combination of the scores at the end will then be each player’s final score.
There are three division of play, MA1, MA2 and MA3, with the number representing the skill level of the player. MA1 represents the most skilled player and so on.
After the tournament ran its route and all disc golfers submitted their final scores, everyone gathered at the main tent where the scores are added up.
After a few minutes of math, the winners for each division were announced, and the prizes were distributed.
“We’d like to thank everyone that came out and supported us with this tournament,” Seibert said. “Our sponsors, the Philipsburg Elks and all of the players deserve recognition for making this event possible.”
More tournaments are looking to be scheduled at Wilderness City DSG, and more information can be found on the organizations self-titled Facebook page.