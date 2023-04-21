Clearfield Borough residents of West Side are eligible for grant funds to beautify their homes and neighborhoods, Executive Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said at Thursday’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The “West Side Pride” program is first targeting area of Nichols and Merrill streets between Willaims and Weaver streets and move on to another block.
Residents of this area, including homeowners, renters and landlords, can receive matching grant funds of up to $2,000 to make improvements to their homes.
To receive the funds, the recipient has to spend at least $2,000 on the project as well. If the homeowner spends $1,000, they would receive $1,000 in grant funds, Kovalick said.
The funds can be used for improvements such as but not limited to, porch repairs, new front doors, screen doors, paint, sidewalks, shrubs, planting of grass, roofing and windows.
“Curb appeal is what we are looking at,” Kovalick said.
The redevelopment authority is having a meeting on Wednesday, April 26 at the grove at the Clearfield Driving Park for those who live or own property in the target area who have a desire to make improvements.
For additional information, residents can call the authority at 814-765-5149.
Kovalick said there are some historic homes in the target area including a 140-year-old Victorian home.
She said there are some historic homes in the area that could use some paint, and Kovalick said she is hoping to pull together some volunteers to get some of the homes painted in the target area.
Kovalick said down the line they are going to hold a community picnic to celebrate their accomplishments in improving the West Side neighborhood.