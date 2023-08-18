MORRISDALE — It is of the utmost importance that students in high school sports are as safe as they can be. That’s why football players wear pads and helmets, why soccer players wear shin guards and why batters in baseball wear helmets.
However, sometimes it cannot be helped that a student athlete does sustain an injury. When these injuries are sustained, the school district they represent wants to make sure that the student is in the best of hands when it comes to their recovery.
This year West Branch Area School District is taking these safety precautions to another level. The Warriors are now officially Penn State University Health affiliates.
This means that at every Friday night football game, there will always be two trained, professional doctors on hand in case a student athlete gets hurt.
This doesn’t just include football games though, as the district can request for the professionals to be at any home game if need be. Whether it be football, volleyball or soccer, the Warriors want to make sure their athletes are covered.
“We are the first school in our area that has secured an affiliation like this,” said West Branch Athletic Director David Williamson. “To secure an a partnership like this with Penn State is huge for this district. That shows that we’re doing everything we can do to make sure our student athletes are healthy.”
Williamson continued, “This doesn’t just apply to football players too, this new service is available to all student athletes to take advantage of.”
Penn State and West Branch will be officially affiliated for one year at a time. After each year passes, the school board can evaluate the relationship between the university and themselves to determine whether or not to maintain the relationship.
This partnership is not all on Williamson though, as he himself credits Girls Soccer Coach Angie Fenush with getting the district’s foot in the door.
“I don’t think this partnership would’ve happened without Angie,” Williamson said. “She’s the one who initiated all of this and I have to giver her credit where it’s due.”
The partnership is officially in motion and Penn State will be providing their services as early as this fall.