MORRISDALE — In the modern day classroom, a student’s mental health is important when getting an education.
If a student’s mental health is a factor, it can affect their ability and drive to absorb information, their social life and more.
Knowing this information, West Branch Area School District is looking at implementing the Rhithm system in their schools.
Rhithm is a system where students can log in and provide a daily update about their mood and mental well-being, giving their teachers valuable information about how their students are doing that day.
Middle School Principle Kevin Hubler offered comment on the system and why he thinks it would be a valuable asset to have at West Branch.
“This program would be able to give us a little snapshot of how our students are feeling on any given day,” Hubler explained. “From these snapshots, we would be able to tell which students are doing well and are in a good head space. We would also be able to tell which students aren’t and from that point, we would be better able to get these students the help and reinforcement they need.”
While this type of technology would be useful in any classroom, it isn’t quite ready to be officially introduced at West Branch yet.
“This program I think would be great to have in the school,” Hubler said. “However I don’t think we’re ready to roll this out quite yet. There are some things with that we’re still figuring out, but hopefully it’ll be ready soon.”