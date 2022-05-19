MORRISDALE — Audience members at the West Branch High School’s spring concert had the opportunity to hear a world premiere of a brand new piece of music.
“A New Day Breaking” is a commissioned piece created specifically for West Branch instrumentalists, band director Lance Jones said. The piece was composed by Dr. Travis J. Weller, a composer, conductor and educator who teaches at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg.
Weller, who also worked as a high school music teacher for several years in western Pennsylvania, spent time with the band virtually to discuss the piece and held a workshop with students.
Jones said he and Weller communicated for about a year, sending ideas back and forth, before students were given a copy of the music in late November. The name was a temporary working title that Weller used to write the piece and the band chose to keep it. It fit, said Jones.
“It seemed to speak to our students and represents the collective hope that we share for the future our arts programs in our communities,” he said.
“A New Day Breaking” is the school’s first commissioned work. Learning a new piece specifically for the students is an educational experience that is important.
“We were fully engaged in the music writing process and in contact with the composer throughout the entire experience,” Jones said. “I hope it allows the district to see how passionate and innovative our student musicians are.”
The piece premiered at the band’s spring concert on Wednesday, May 18. It was a part of the program, themed “On the Branch,” which featured music that connected to the landscape of the West Branch communities.