MORRISDALE — As summer turns into fall and the seasons change, another season is gearing up and those participating are getting ready to perform for us under the Friday night lights. The West Branch Marching Warriors are making sure that wherever they travel, all audience members will enjoy this year’s field show at halftime.
Under the leadership of marching band Director Lance Jones, the band is going to be playing a stars-and-stripes themed, patriotic field show.
The Warriors will be performing four songs during their show this year, and will open their show with the Appalachian Spring Chorale by Aaron Copeland. Following that will be Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copeland and John Ryan and then Battle Hymn of the Republic of the Spirit of America pieces by Phil Driscoll. They will then close their show by returning to Appalachian Spring, performing the finale of the Copeland pieces.
Jones is excited for the show this year and feels that it will pose a fun challenge to the students.
“Musically, it highlights the students’ strengths, but also is very challenging and we are excited for the opportunity for growth as we progress through the season,” Jones said. “There will be a band front feature in the middle of the show.”
Jones feels that a patriotic show will also relate more to the community.
The band this year is comprised of 60 total members; 40 musicians and 20 in the band front. Since Jones has been at the helm starting in 2019, the size of the band has grown by 22 members, from 38 to 60.
“The marching band has been steadily growing since my tenure began in 2019,” Jones said. “Any growth, post-Covid, is worth noting and celebrating.”
The drum major of the band is junior Madison Gray, the band president is senior Lili Jones and the band front captain is senior Madison McDowell.
Despite some nerves, Gray is excited for this years show and feels as if the band itself is excited too.
“We’ve been having a great band camp this year,” Gray said. “Things have been going smoothly and everyone seems very excited for the show.”
She continued, “This is my first year as drum major and it is a little nervy, but everyone has made this so fun. I’m excited to continue to lead the band.”
Jones shares Gray’s enthusiasm about band camp and the season ahead saying, “Band camp has been fantastic. The students are very hard working and focused group of young professionals who have been taking ownership over their show.”
Alongside this year’s band camp, the Marching Warriors have had a busy summer as well. The band has traveled to perform in the Houtzdale Days parade, the Clearfield County Fair parade and their own Kylertown parade.
Although the band has traveled within the area this summer, Jones hopes to take the band to more places to perform their field show throughout this coming school year.
“Along with the football season, the band will be performing at the school’s Halloween event and the Clearfield County Band Show (at Glendale High School) this fall,” Jones explained. “We are also hoping to take the show on tour this coming spring, with more information to follow on that.”
While all of the details for this year’s planned travels haven’t been fully ironed out yet, Jones is excited at the prospect of showing off the band’s talents wherever he can.
The Warriors will officially be returning to the field when the football team takes on Everett High School at home on Friday, Aug. 25.